72-year-old man accused of killing 76-year-old girlfriend in Anne Arundel County

A 72-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his 76-year-old girlfriend in Anne Arundel County, police say.

Bruce William Dunham was taken into custody on Thursday and charged after Johanna Gibbs was pronounced dead inside a home on Linden Avenue in Edgewater, Maryland.

Police said Dunham and Gibbs lived in the same house together.

The police response

Police responded around 8 a.m. to the home for reports of an unresponsive woman. Police said the woman died while suffering apparent trauma to her body.

Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Police are asking if anyone has information to call 410-222-4731, the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700, or Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Anne Arundel County crime

Anne Arundel County Police have responded to nine homicides in 2025, according to the county's crime report. There were 10 homicides last year.

On Nov. 16, 61-year-old Anthony Louis Reyes allegedly murdered 56-year-old William "Charlie" Hayes and his wife, 54-year-old Jeanna Hayes, at a home on Twickenham Road in Pasadena, Maryland.

Police said Reyes was identified after someone from inside the home called 911. Officers located Reyes's car in the 1600 block of Bluestone Street in Hanover before attempting a traffic stop.

Police said Reyes led officers on about a seven-minute pursuit along Interstate-97 to the Quarterfield Road exit.

After an initial traffic stop in Hanover, Lt. A.J. Gardiner said an officer suffered minor injuries during a brief struggle with Reyes, who was taken to a local hospital.

"When it comes to the 911 call, that was fantastic," Gardiner said. "It's unfortunate we weren't here in time to prevent it, but the information that was relayed really led us to a position where we could start isolating other things."

Police said it appeared that Reyes had both a personal and a business relationship with the family, who own a home improvement business inside the home.