56-year-old man shot and killed while sitting in car in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 56-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road for shots fired just before 7:10 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
