56-year-old man shot and killed while sitting in car in Northwest Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 56-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road for shots fired just before 7:10 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 12:10 AM

