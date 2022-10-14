56-year-old man shot and killed while sitting in car in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 56-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road for shots fired just before 7:10 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.