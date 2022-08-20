50-year-old man in serious condition after stabbing in Upper Fells Point

BALTIMORE -- A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the stomach Saturday afternoon in Upper Fells Point, police said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Bank Street about 3:18 p.m. for a report of a "cutting" and located the victim.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the incident and trying to determine what led to the stabbing.