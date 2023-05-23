50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih coming to Baltimore in September

BALTIMORE — Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist 50 Cent will be coming to CFG Bank Arena in September, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The stop is a part of The Final Lap Tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin.'

Due to fan demand, 50 Cent announced the Baltimore appearance, where he'll be joined by guests Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih.

"Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, 50 Cent rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Since then, he has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has been awarded the most prestigious accolades," Live Nation said.

The performance at CFG Bank Arena will take place on Tuesday, September 19.

Tickets to the newly announced dates will be available starting with presales beginning on May 24 and the general on-sale will begin on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at 50Cent.com.