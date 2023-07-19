$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Baltimore as Powerball reaches $1 billion

BALTIMORE -- A lucky lottery player in Baltimore is $4 million richer after last night's Mega Millions drawing, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Wednesday.

The customer bought the ticket in Downtown Baltimore at Lobby Shop on North Charles Street. The winner actually got the $1 million second-tier prize, but spent an extra dollar to add the "Megaplier," which quadrupled the winnings last night.

Last night's winning numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54. The Mega Ball number was 18 and the optional Megaplier number was X4, the gaming commission said.

The jackpot for Mega Millions, which nobody has won yet, sits at an estimated $720 million for the Friday drawing.

It isn't the only giant jackpot around. The Powerball reached $1 billion this week.