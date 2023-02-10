44-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore Friday morning, police said.

Around 8:58 a.m. Police responded to the 4100 block of Eirman Avenue for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.