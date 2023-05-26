4 injured in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Four people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 3300 block of Ramona Avenue, where they found a 22-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man who had been shot.

A few blocks away on Shannon Drive, police found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.

All of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests were announced in the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.