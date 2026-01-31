15-year-old among 3 injured in Baltimore shooting

Three people are being treated, including a 15-year-old, after Baltimore police responded to a report of a shooting Saturday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at Fairhaven Avenue near Spruce Street.

Responding officers say they found two males, 15 and 41, with gunshot wounds. Paramedics were called while the officers rendered first aid.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police say a 32-year-old man walked into a hospital a short time later for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Baltimore Police at (410) 396-2499. You can also submit an anonymous tip online by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP or by clicking here.