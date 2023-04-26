28-year-old man dies from shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 28-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday evening in West Baltimore.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Penrose Avenue.

The man, who was shot in his arm and head, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on the shooting should ball police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.