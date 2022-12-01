24,000 chickens euthanized after bird flu detected at Western Maryland farm

BALTIMORE - Agriculture officials confirmed on Wednesday that multiple chickens from a Maryland farm tested positive for bird flu.

Officials confirmed that 22 birds were tested from a farm in Washington County, and all 22 samples came back positive.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture reported that the H5N1 avian influenza was detected at a Western Maryland farm that has tens of thousands of chickens.

Bird flu makes chickens very sick.

"And, highly pathogenic means it can pass from bird to bird very quickly," said Dr. Michael Odion, a Maryland State Veterinarian.

Dr. Odion, who is in Washington County, said the chickens at the farm needed to be euthanized to contain the spread of the disease.

"The chickens on this particular farm have been depopulated very humanely," Dr. Odion said.

That means all 24,000 chickens have been killed.

The usual season for bird flu coincides with migration this time of year, but cases nationally have been popping up year-round.

"This particular virus did not read the textbook," Dr. Odion said. "We have cases in 46 states across the country."

The virus is often spread from wild ducks and geese.

"We have a highly pathogenic strain that seems to be circulating in waterfowl, other wild birds, even some marine mammals," said Dr. Pitesy, UC Davis Professor of Poultry and Food Safety.

The outbreaks nationwide are part of the cause of rising poultry and egg prices.

Dr. Odion said the public should know food safety measures are strong nationwide and those with poultry should take precautions.

"All poultry farms, whether you're commercial or backyard, should follow the strictest level, the highest level of biosecurity possible," Dr. Odion said.

Bird flu kills millions of birds, but usually does not infect people, although a Colorado man tested positive in April with minor symptoms.