24-year-old charged with attempted murder in shooting of man in Edgewood

BALTIMORE - A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in the shooting on July 2 in Harford County.

Deputies said Umi Tor Adams, from Edgewood, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was taken into custody Monday without incident.

The shooting happened during an altercation in the area of Candlewood Drive and Candlewood Court in Edgewood. A 20-year-old man was found shot in his upper body. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-836-5442.