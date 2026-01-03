Fewer Marylanders making New Year's resolutions, UMBC survey finds

It's common practice for people to make New Year's Resolutions. However, a poll from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) shows many Marylanders are opting out of the years-long tradition.

According to the survey, 72% of Marylanders decided not to make a New Year's resolution for 2026. The poll surveyed more than 800 adults between December 2 and 6.

Meanwhile, 22% said they will create a resolution for themselves, focusing on health, finances, relationships, government, and general improvements throughout their lives.

The poll also asked people if they think the quality of life will become better, worse, or remain the same in the new year.

66 percent of people estimate that divisions between people based on their political party will worsen.

53 percent of people say the overall quality of life for most Americans will be worse.

Another 47 percent of people believe the feeling of belonging or connection with each other will be about the same.

2026 New Year's resolutions in Baltimore

In response to the poll, WJZ spoke with some Baltimore residents to hear their resolutions for the new year.

"To read more," said Peter Kannam. "To read for pleasure, to block off time and steady the mind, quiet the heart."

"To go on more hikes," Kirby Bell said. "I prefer to be inside. That's why I'm trying to get out there some more and spend some time in nature."

Though not everyone is interested in creating a specific commitment.

"The reality is, for making a resolution, they seem to get broken so quickly," Dexter Daniel said. "That's my primary reason why I don't want to make a resolution."

"Each new year is always an opportunity to do more, or try to do more or do better," Lucy Jones said. "I don't like to put a name to it just in case, you know, that leads to more disappointment."

Either way, just days into 2026, many Baltimore residents remain positive and faith-filled.

"Really doubling down and thinking about the good," Kannam reported.

"I think the new year is a fresh start, thinking about what choices you've made in the past year and using those reflections to grow," Bell added.