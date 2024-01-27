20-year-old man shot, killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Friday night in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Preston Street to investigate a ShotSpotter alert around 10:40 p.m., according to a release.

At the scene officers found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was then taken by medics to an area hospital, where he was late pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or for those who wish to remain anonymous to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This shooting remains under investigation. Stay with WJZ for more updates