$2.2M lotto ticket sold in White Marsh remains unclaimed, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A multi-million dollar lottery ticket sold last Thursday in Baltimore County remains unclaimed, the Maryland Lottery said Monday.

The winning ticket, a Multi Match, is a rolling jackpot game with a prize that starts at $500,000 and grows each time no winner is drawn. The jackpot has ballooned since May into a whopping $2.2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Royal Farms on Market Way in White Marsh. The ticket has a $1.6 million cash value, the lottery said.

The lottery paid nearly $32 million in prizes over the last week, including to a local teacher who won $250,000 on a trip in Ocean City.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.