A Baltimore County teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

(CNN) -- A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime -- and also won $250,000 in the lottery.

The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery.

The 58-year-old teacher bought a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning. When he found out he had won the $250,000 prize, he rushed home to tell his sleeping wife.

"This was too exciting," said the lucky teacher in the release. "I had to wake her up to tell her I won."

The teacher is on a winning streak, according to the release. His $250,000 Gold Rush win comes on the heels of a $10,000 win in Maryland's Racetrax game last year. But "this is light years beyond that win," he said.

The winner plans to use his prize to help his two adult children and boost his retirement savings, the release noted. He called the prize a "nice bonus" which will give his family "more security."

The Acme grocery store where the man purchased his winning ticket will also receive a $1,000 bonus from the lottery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.