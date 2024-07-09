$2 million in grants given to Anne Arundel nonprofits to address wellness, equity and education

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County leaders announced $2 million in grants to address health and wellness, promote equity and inclusion and close the opportunity gap in education.

Steuart Pittman, the county executive, said 73 nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $2 million in community support grants.

"Nonprofits are closer to the community than the government and they are often more efficient, so it's really an efficient way of getting services to communities," Pittman said.

Anne Arundel County services, including mentorship programs and food distribution.

"We do a food giveaway once a week, every Tuesday actually," said Isaac Vineyard, Executive Director of Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center. "Earlier today we were handing out bread to people in the community."

The check was presented at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, formerly Wiley H. Bates High School, where, until 1966, it was the only high school for African-American students in the entire county.

The legacy center now serves as a historical, cultural and educational center.

Each of the 73 organizations will receive a grant ranging from $15,000 to $50,000.

Vanessa Bright, the founder of Maryland Reentry Resource Center, said the money will help cover operating costs so that her organization can continue helping formerly incarcerated people chart a new path.

"We're trying to help them prepare for work, deal with any mental health issues, substance use issues, housing, any barriers that they find to being successful," Bright said.

Funding for this year's community grant program was included in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, which the Anne Arundel County Council approved in June.