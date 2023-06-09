2 dead, including Baltimore man, in Harford County I-95 crash

BALTIMORE -- Two men, one from Baltimore and another from New Jersey, died in a crash Thursday afternoon on I-95 northbound in Harford County, Maryland State Police said.

Investigators said excessive speed and possible impairment are possible causes of the crash.

Crews responded to the crash around 6 p.m. past Exit 77 (Maryland 24) in Abingdon. Investigators believe an SUV driven by 45-year-old Dennis English Jr., of Baltimore, became airborne and overturned before striking a Subaru SUV head-on.

Witnesses told police the car driven by English was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, crossed over two lanes and overturned across the guardrail.

English was pronounced dead at the scene. John Mastropietro, 64, of Ocean Port, New Jersey was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Mastropietro's two passengers, a 60-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, both from Ocean Port, New Jersey, were transported to Shock Trauma. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Police said the cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation, but singled out speed and possible impairment as causes being considered.