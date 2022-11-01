$19 million allocated for revitalization projects of 16 historic buildings throughout Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that 16 projects will be allocated more than $19 million in revitalization tax credits to revitalize historic buildings throughout Maryland.

"The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit awards will breathe new life into our communities and towns," Governor Larry Hogan said. "These awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state and serve as an effective investment tool for strengthening Maryland's local economies and redevelopment across Maryland."

The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit, administered by MHT, has invested more than $465 million in Maryland rehabilitation projects since 1996. The investments have helped make improvements to 5,331 homeowner and 825 commercial historic structures, preserving buildings that contribute to the distinct character of Maryland's towns, cities, and rural areas.

According to a study by the Abell Foundation, the state program has helped to create an estimated 33,700 jobs through construction, and new or expanded occupation of these significant historic resources.

"It is an honor to be part of these awards that serve historic revitalization and play an integral part in advancing economic development," said Planning Secretary Rob McCord. "The preservation of these historic sites enhances our state's history and encourages projects that support the enjoyment of our state's history, culture, and scenic beauty."

Twenty-four applicants had sought $39.3 million in tax credits for construction projects totaling more than $210 million in estimated costs. The 16 projects selected for the 2023 tax credits were based on an established set of criteria, including those outlined by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior for historic building rehabilitations.

The 16 award winners (listed alphabetically by county and Baltimore City) are:

The McMullen Building – 138 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, Allegany County

Heinz's Riverside Abattoir – 1900 Light Street, Baltimore City

The Fidelity Building – 200-210 North Charles Street, Baltimore City

The Ford Building – 1420 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore City

The Markley Building – 4511 Harford Road, Baltimore City

Upton Mansion – 811 West Lanvale Street, Baltimore City

Glen Arm Station – 5205 Glen Arm Road, Glen Arm, Baltimore County

Groff's Mill – 10601 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, Baltimore County

Long Green Farm Barn – 12820 Long Green Pike, Hydes, Baltimore County

Plinlimmon Farm – 9401 Lyons Mill Road, Owings Mills, Baltimore County

F. W. Woolworth Company Building – 420-422 Race Street, Cambridge, Dorchester County

Prospect Hall – 889 Butterfly Lane, Frederick, Frederick County

11 North Main Street – Berlin, Worcester County

15-19 North Main Street – Berlin, Worcester County

Pocomoke Firehouse – 5 Fifth Street, Pocomoke, Worcester County

Powell Building – 7 North Main Street, Berlin, Worcester County