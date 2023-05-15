18-year-old shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 9:22 p.m. to the 600 block of Bartlett Avenue where the 18-year-old man was found shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.