18-year-old shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 9:22 p.m. to the 600 block of Bartlett Avenue where the 18-year-old man was found shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on May 14, 2023 / 10:30 PM

