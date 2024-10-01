18-year-old charged in violent assault caught on camera near Patterson Park denied bond

BALTIMORE -- Montaz Bailey, 18, charged with attempted first-degree murder from a violent assault and robbery that was caught on camera near Patterson Park last week, was denied bond.

A security camera showed a 66-year-old man getting beaten and stomped on by a group of masked suspects, with one of them pulling out a gun.

Bailey faces a long list of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, firearms offenses and public local charges of assault on the elderly within Baltimore City limits. He was located with a gun in his possession.

The elderly victim, identified as Bernie, was knocked to the ground, punched and kicked until he was unconscious outside of his home in Baltimore's Butchers Hill neighborhood, according to a police report. He then had his keys and wallet stolen.

After reviewing security footage, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates authorized the charge of attempted first-degree murder to be filed against Bailey.

A 15-year-old, who was found with the keys, has also been charged as an adult for attempted first-degree murder for his role in the attack. He was released to a guardian by the Department of Juvenile Services.

"The legislators really just got to wake up a little bit, man," Bernie told WJZ. "They can't let this continue to go on. They're giving these young people a free pass and they're not helping them."

New juvenile crime policy

Under new policies, if a youth is referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for a violent felony and is not detained, they will be placed on electronic monitoring before their initial court appearance. If they are already on electronic monitoring and are charged with a violent felony, they will be detained.

"Let me be explicitly clear, if you or your companions decide to attack, stomp on, or slam someone's head in Baltimore, then my office will handle it with the seriousness it deserves," Bates said. "I sincerely thank Governor Moore and his team for the recently announced policy changes for the Department of Juvenile Services."

"Thank God he didn't pull the trigger"

Bernie told WJZ that five masked suspects started to chase him as he tried to make it to his doorstep. He said he was hit from behind and one of the suspects pointed a gun at him.

"Thank God he didn't pull the trigger," Bernie said.

Bernie's daughter ran outside after hearing the commotion while neighbors called 911. He was taken to the hospital where he received seven stitches near his eyebrow.