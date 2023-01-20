18-year-old suspect arrested in murder of Westlake High School student

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old suspect from Waldorf, Elijah Barnes, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Rajon Jackson, a Westlake High School student, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

On January 13, Jackson had been walking home from school near Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when Barnes, who was in a car, allegedly shot him and fled the scene.

Police responded to the scene and were able to identify the suspect, obtaining an arrest warrant soon after. With the help of the investigators and intelligence officials, Barnes was found to be connected to an address in North Carolina.

The Rocky Mount Police Department located and arrested Barnes without incident. He will be charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder upon extradition to Maryland.

As the suspect and victim were known to each other, the motive of the shooting is still currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should contact police at 301-609-6499. Anonymous tipsters can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.