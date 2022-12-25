Watch CBS News
Local

16-year old boy shot on Christmas Eve

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-  A 16-year-old boy was shot in Baltimore City on Christmas Eve, police say.

At approximately 7:11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Bolton Street.

When officers arrived at the location, they searched the area for potential victims, witnesses or suspects and observed evidence that a shooting occurred.

Officers were then notified that a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment just arrived at an area hospital. Investigators went to the hospital and observed a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

This incident in under investigation. Central District Shooting detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 410-396-2411. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 11:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.