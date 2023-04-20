Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy shot in the head in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy in South Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Carver Road a few minutes before 8 p.m., police said.

That's where officers on patrol in the Southern District found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head, according to authorities.

Both district detectives and homicide detectives have been notified of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 8:48 PM

