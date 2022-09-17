16-year-old boy shot in east Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE-- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Baltimore's Gay Street neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in East Baltimore were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a report of a shooting around 1 p.m., police said.



Once officers arrived at the location they found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body, according to authorities.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Eastern District Shooting detectives are investigating the shooting.



Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

