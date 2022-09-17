Watch CBS News
Crime

16-year-old boy shot in east Baltimore Saturday afternoon

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Baltimore's Gay Street neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in East Baltimore were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a report of a shooting around 1 p.m., police said.
 
Once officers arrived at the location they found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body, according to authorities.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries, police said. 

Eastern District Shooting detectives are investigating the shooting.
 
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 3:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.