Police investigate two separate shootings after 16-year-old and 26-year-old injured overnight

Two people are facing non-life-threatening injuries after two separate shootings in Baltimore late Friday evening, according to police.

Northeast District Shooting Investigation

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 4300 block of Seidel Avenue for a reported shooting.

At that location, they located evidence of a crime scene, and witnesses told them that a shooting victim was headed to a hospital, police said.

Soon after, officers were called to a local hospital in reference to a victim of a shooting seeking treatment. At the hospital, officers found a 16-year-old male being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Northeast District Shooting Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.



Western District Shooting Investigation

Around 11:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Myrtle Avenue for a report of a shooting.

At the location, they found a 26-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's injury, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Western District Shooting Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

