Police investigate two separate shootings after 16-year-old and 26-year-old injured overnight
Two people are facing non-life-threatening injuries after two separate shootings in Baltimore late Friday evening, according to police.
Northeast District Shooting Investigation
Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 4300 block of Seidel Avenue for a reported shooting.
At that location, they located evidence of a crime scene, and witnesses told them that a shooting victim was headed to a hospital, police said.
Soon after, officers were called to a local hospital in reference to a victim of a shooting seeking treatment. At the hospital, officers found a 16-year-old male being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Northeast District Shooting Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
Western District Shooting Investigation
Around 11:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Myrtle Avenue for a report of a shooting.
At the location, they found a 26-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's injury, and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Western District Shooting Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.