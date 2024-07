BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old turned himself in and has been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old at the Mondawmin Metro Station.

Jasper Davis was killed on July 21 following a shooting at the metro station in the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

The 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.