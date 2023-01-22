Watch CBS News
15-year-old shot, killed in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A 15-year-old was shot, killed Saturday night in Baltimore County, police say.

Officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court shortly after 9 p.m. for for reports of a shooting. 

Upon their arrival, they located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was then taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a release.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 11:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

