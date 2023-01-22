15-year-old shot, killed in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- A 15-year-old was shot, killed Saturday night in Baltimore County, police say.

Officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court shortly after 9 p.m. for for reports of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, they located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was then taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a release.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.