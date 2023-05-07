15-year-old shot in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said the teen arrived at a hospital after he was shot in the shoulder. He is expected to survive.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Argonne Drive, and the teen was driven to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.