Person of interest in custody after a 14-year-old was shot in East Baltimore

A person of interest is in custody after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in East Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded around 3:17 p.m. to reports of a shooting at a home in the 3600 block of Noble Street, where the teen was found with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to the hospital, where he is stable.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police at 410-396-2422 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Recent gun violence involving minors

At least five children younger than 17 years old have been shot within the past two weeks in the Baltimore area.

On Wednesday, an 11-year-old was wounded after two suspects opened fire on a playground in West Baltimore. The child was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen, according to police.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said two people drove across the street from the playground and fired shots aimed at a 26-year-old man. The man and the child were struck by the gunfire.

On May 26, a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in the 3800 block of McDowell Lane near the Baltimore/Baltimore County line. Police arrested 22-year-old Marquis Washington.

On May 15, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 1200 block of Potomac Street in East Baltimore.

Summer youth engagement programs

With summer and the end of the school year approaching, Baltimore leaders unveiled a Summer Youth Engagement Strategy to deter juvenile crime.

The summer program gives the youth activities and programs, including pool parties and other late-night events. It also gives the youth an opportunity to find summer jobs and provides them with crucial resources.

Here are some of the events.