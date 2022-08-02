14 people shot, five killed between Friday and Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- It was another violent weekend in Baltimore. Between Friday and Sunday, five people were killed and another nine were wounded during 10 shootings, police said.

Three of the victims were in their teens.

A 16-year-old who heard the numbers from the violent weekend reacted in an interview with WJZ.

"That statistic is terrible," D'Andre Hawkins said. "It shouldn't have to resort to violence. We've all went through education and we should know how to use our words instead of using violence and violent methods to get our points across."

The string of violence started Friday with a quadruple shooting in West Baltimore on 3100 block of W. North Avenue. Police said 17-year-old Evay Henriques and 34-year-old Bartimaeus Morris were killed.

Late Friday night into Saturday morning, there was a double shooting on E. Oliver Street. One of the victims, 19-year-old Deontay Edwards, died. There's now a $16,000 reward for information in Edwards' murder.

Close to mid-day Saturday, an 18-year-old squeegee worker was shot and killed on Gwynns Falls Parkway near Mondawmin Mall. Right now, police do not believe his murder had anything to do with the fact that he was a squeegee worker.

"I just want the killings to stop, especially the kids - the kids don't deserve this," said Delores Banks as she walked near the scene. In reference to city leaders, she said: "They need to put their foot down and just stop playing. I just want the killings to stop."

One of the victims who was murdered in the past few days was a 59-years-old male who was found unconscious on Friday on E. Fayette Street.

Police said the victim died after an aggravated assault.

An armed security guard at a grocery store off Maryland Avenue is being praised for his quick thinking after a suspect allegedly tried to take his gun at the store.

"Customers came in and distracted him slightly and they grabbed his gun, and he went ahead and reacted quickly to it," a manager at the store told WJZ. "I'm glad he was here. He acted accordingly. He actually reacted very quickly."

After struggling to get his gun back, the security guard shot the suspect - and when the suspect showed up at a hospital with a graze wound, he was arrested, police said.