13-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run driver on her way to school in Cecil County, police say

A 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on her way to school Thursday morning in Cecil County, according to Maryland State Police.

The deadly crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 272 at the intersection of Rogers Road in Elkton.

State police said the initial investigation indicates a 2011 Mini Cooper was driving north on 272 toward the traffic light at Rogers Road when the girl entered the roadway and was hit by the car.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released, but police believe she was from the neighboring town of North East.

About 30 minutes later, police located the Mini Cooper at a nearby business complex. The driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

State police later told CBS News Baltimore the driver was released from custody, but he remains a suspect in the investigation.

The crash shut down Route 272 from Pulaski Highway to Lums Road for about three hours. Anyone who may have witnessed it or has any other information about the case is asked to contact the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.