$1.75 Million announced to revitalize office of Juanita Jackson Mitchell

BALTIMORE — Today, $1.75 million in congressional funding was announced to restore the former office of Juanita Jackson Mitchell, the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Maryland's law school and practice law in the state.

Mitchell played a crucial role in the Civil Rights Movement in Baltimore. The funds will be used to create a legal and social services hub in the heart of the Upton community.

The vacant property, located at the corner of Druid Hill Avenue and West Lanvale Street, was once the law office of the trailblazing attorney. "She worked through this building for years to take care of people, to work endlessly on civil rights issues," said Congressman Kweisi Mfume (MD-7). Mfume along with Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, presented a check for $1.75 million to the Beloved Community Services Corporation for their Juanita Jackson Mitchell Legal Center Project.

"This is a very special moment and a special day because this is a transformative project," Mfume continued. The funding will help restore the office and serve as a legal and social services hub for the Upton community.

Michael Mitchell, Juanita Jackson Mitchell's son and former state senator, also attended the presentation. "Service to the people around you is the rent you pay for space on this Earth. This is more than appropriate. I was born across the street, all of her sons were born across the street. This is where she lived, worked, and gave of her energies," he said.

The center will also house Rebuild, Overcome and Rise (ROAR), a multi-disciplinary center providing survivors of crime, violence, and harm with access to wraparound legal, case management, and mental health services in one place.

"This money is coming to this neighborhood, and it's going to restore this building of an icon in the Civil Rights Movement, Mrs. Juanita Jackson Mitchell," Mfume concluded.