$1.35 Billion winning Mega Million ticket sold in Maine

BALTIMORE -- The historic Mega Millions jackpot roll has come to an end. The day known to be unlucky, Friday the 13th, produced a $1.35 Billion Jackpot winner in Maine. This roll is second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and fourth-largest overall in U.S. lottery history.

Across the state of Maryland, seven third-tier winning Mega Millions tickets were drawn. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000, and another produced a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to their ticket.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

There are nine prize tiers in Mega Millions, ranging from $2 up to the jackpot. There were 159,218 winning tickets sold in Maryland for Friday's drawing, according to Maryland Lottery Officials. "Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Tickets can be checked using the ticket checking devices available at all Maryland Lottery retailers, or by using the Maryland Lottery app ."

Saturday morning Maryland Lottery officials released the locations of where the 7 third-tier winning tickets were sold.

The following retailer sold a third-tier winning ticket for Friday night's drawing with the Megaplier option, worth $20,000:

Royal Farms #244, 6901 Van Dusen Road in Laurel (Prince George's County)

The following retailers sold third-tier winning tickets for Friday's drawing worth $10,000 each:

Quick Stop, 3301 East Joppa Road in Baltimore (Baltimore County)

Giant #348, 6050 Daybreak Circle in Clarksville (Howard County)

7-Eleven #18677, 410 North Washington Street in Easton (Talbot County)

Safeway #1616, 444 WMC Drive in Westminster (Carroll County)

Dash In #12091, 11001 Livingston Road in Fort Washington (Prince George's County)

Dash In, 8695 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena (Anne Arundel County)

The jackpot roll began in October and spanned a total of 26 drawings. Maryland Lottery retailers sold three $1 million second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Adelphi, Upper Marlboro and White Hall; and 26 third-tier winners worth at least $10,000 each.