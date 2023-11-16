Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens host Cincinnati Bengals in primetime AFC North showdown

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens host Cincinnati Bengals in primetime AFC North showdownget the free app
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night in a key AFC North battle at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens (7-3), first in the division, are hoping to bounce back from a rough 33-31 home loss last weekend against Cleveland. The Bengals (5-4), are in last place, but have won the past two division titles.
Baltimore defeated Cincinnati, 27-24, on Sept. 17. The Bengals won two of three meetings last year, including in the playoffs.
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony will be the "Legend of the Game," while Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins will be the "Captain of the Game."
Big Boi, from the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast, will perform at halftime.
Fans are encouraged to wear black, in this "Blackout Game." Fans will also receive LED wristbands that syncs to stadium music throughout the night.
The Ravens will be wearing all black jersey tops and pants.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.