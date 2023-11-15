Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony to be 'Legend of the Game' at Ravens Thursday night game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will be in the national spotlight Thursday night, playing against AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

The big division showdown will bring in some stars, including NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, a Baltimore native and 10-time All-Star. Anthony is going to be the "Legend of The Game" and will be announced to the crowd prior to kickoff.

While Anthony was born in Brooklyn, New York, his family moved to Baltimore when he was 8 years old. He later attended Towson Catholic High School.

He retired last May as the NBA's No. 9 all-time scorer.

Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins will serve as the game's "Honorary Captain."

Big Boi, from the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast, will perform at halftime.

Fans are encouraged to wear black and they will receive LED wristbands that syncs to stadium music throughout the night.

"When you are at M&T Bank Stadium, at night time, with our crowd, it's electrifying," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I'm definitely pumped to be in that atmosphere."

The Ravens (7-3) are sitting atop the AFC North. The Bengals (5-4) have won the division in each of the past two seasons.