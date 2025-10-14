Woman shot by DeKalb County officer investigating reports of armed person at apartments, police say

A woman is recovering in the hospital after officials say a DeKalb County police officer shot her while responding to a call at an apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Reserve at Stone Hill on the 2000 block of Treehills Parkway.

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of a person armed with a gun at the complex and "encountered two armed subjects."

During the confrontation, officials say an officer shot a woman. Medics took her to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police say a man was taken into custody and two firearms were found at the scene.

Authorities have not shared any more information about what led to the officer to fire shots and have not released the identities of the woman and man connected with the incident.

This is the second shooting connected with metro Atlanta law enforcement on Tuesday. Hours before, a Sandy Springs police officer was grazed by a bullet while investigating reports of gunshots.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to do an investigation into the shooting.