Police officer grazed by bullet in Sandy Springs neighborhood; suspect in custody, officials say

A heavy police presence blanketed a Sandy Springs neighborhood Tuesday after an officer was grazed by a bullet and a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home, authorities said.

Authorities say the officer was responding the area of Carroll Manor Drive and North River Parkway around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports that someone was firing a weapon in the neighborhood.

When the officers went into the home to investigate, officials say someone inside started shooting. The officer then suffered a graze wound to his thumb.

Police have not released the identity of the officer, but said that he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be OK.

While the standoff was ongoing, authorities asked residents to shelter in place and resident to avoid the area.

At around 2 p.m., investigators say the suspect surrendered to police. He has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation. While officials say the officers did return fire during the first incident, they have not confirmed that the suspect was shot.

Investigators have not shared the suspected gunman's name, but said that he lives at the home where the standoff is happening.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation into the shooting and will release its findings at a later date.

This is a developing story.