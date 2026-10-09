With Hurricane Isaias nearing landfall, Atlanta residents concerned over possible flooding risks

Heavy rain is on the way, and Gov. Brian Kemp is warning Georgians to prepare for possible flooding, with a state of emergency issued for all 159 counties.

Flooding over time has caused some people who live near Peachtree Creek in Buckhead thousands of dollars in damage, and with more rain on the way, they say they are working to protect what they can.

Part of the 7.5-mile Peachtree Creek runs behind Atlanta's Peachtree Battle neighborhood.

People who live in the area say flooding is nothing new.

"It gets beyond its banks about 13, 14 feet and just floods the entire street," one resident told CBS News Atlanta.

He said when the creek rises, water spills into nearby homes, and what is left behind can cost thousands of dollars to repair.

People who live in Atlanta's Peachtree Battle neighborhood say flooding is nothing new. Courtesy of an Atlanta resident

"The units are built up to where the very first floor area is, like a garage basement type thing, where people keep a lot of storage, including our HVAC or our water heaters. Those always flood, and they have to be replaced, including mine," he said.

It's not just equipment either.

"Everything floats, refrigerators, everything floats and gets filled with creek mud, and it's totally destroyed," he said.

With Hurricane Isaias and potential for flooding, he is not taking any chances.

"I'm putting all of my stuff that's outside in, and my stuff that's in the basement that I need to save. I'm bringing it up into my unit," the man said.

He told us two to three feet of water is not unusual during flooding events here.

For residents along Peachtree Creek, preparing now could mean saving what they can before the water rises.

Officials are urging everyone to stock up on food, water, and batteries, and to avoid driving or walking through floodwater.