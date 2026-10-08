Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a new state of emergency Thursday as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Gulf coast.

Kemp warned that Georgia could face heavy rain, flooding, tornadoes and wind gusts strong enough to cause power outages.

The order allows the state to move resources into position ahead of the storm and authorizes Kemp to call up as many as 500 Georgia National Guard troops if needed. Kemp said officials do not currently expect to need the troops but want the option if conditions change.

"We want Georgians to take this storm seriously and to be prepared," Kemp said at a news conference.

Isaias strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday night and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall late Friday or early Saturday between the Mississippi coast and the western Florida Panhandle, Kemp said.

Georgia could begin feeling impacts overnight Friday, with heavy rain bands, possible flooding and tornadoes continuing into Saturday. Kemp warned of wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph that could cause power outages and debris hazards.

CBS News Atlanta

The state operations center will move to full activation Friday at 1 p.m., according to Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb. Response supplies have already been positioned at locations across the state, and officials are coordinating with state and local agencies.

GEMA Director Lamb urged families to prepare for warnings that could arrive while they are asleep.

"Every family should have multiple methods for receiving severe weather alerts, including at least one with an audible alert," Lamb said.

Kemp asked residents to gather water, food, batteries, flashlights and other necessities. He also wants residents not to drive through standing water or around barricades. During a tornado warning, residents should shelter in an interior room without windows on the lowest floor possible.

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather Team has issued NEXT Weather Alerts for Saturday and Sunday. North Georgia and metro Atlanta could receive 3 inches or more of rain, with lingering showers Sunday as the system moves away.