Hurricane Isaias strengthens to Category 3; metro Atlanta braces for weekend heavy rain and wind

Hurricane Isaias strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane early Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph as it moved into the warmer waters of the northern Gulf.

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Saturday and early Sunday.

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Isaias is moving north-northeast at 15 mph and is expected to encounter upper-level winds that could weaken it before landfall. The storm could weaken to a Category 2 or Category 1 hurricane before reaching the northern Gulf Coast near Pensacola, Florida, and Mobile, Alabama. It is expected to weaken considerably after moving inland.

North Georgia and metro Atlanta will still feel the storm's impacts. Clouds and a chance of light showers are already arriving with its outer bands.

Rain will gradually increase Friday evening. The heaviest downpours and strongest wind gusts are expected after midnight and throughout Saturday.

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Tropical storm warning issued for Heard County; flooding and tornadoes possible

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Heard County, including Franklin, according to the National Weather Service. The local forecast calls for winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

A flood watch is also in effect, with 1 to 3 inches of rain forecast and locally higher amounts possible. Heavy rain could flood roads, low-lying areas and some buildings, potentially prompting evacuations or rescues.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of North Georgia.

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High wind warning: Gusts up to 50 mph, widespread outages expected

A high wind warning is also in effect for North Georgia and metro Atlanta, where gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph or higher.

A high wind warning is in effect for metro Atlanta and much of North Georgia from midnight Friday night through 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

East winds of 15 to 25 mph could gust up to 50 mph, with stronger gusts possible at higher elevations in the North Georgia mountains.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Residents should secure loose outdoor objects, watch for falling debris and tree limbs, and use caution if they must drive.

There will also be a tornado threat Saturday morning and afternoon.

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Some showers will linger Sunday morning, but conditions are expected to improve significantly by the afternoon as rain moves out and wind gusts ease.

Fans traveling to the Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa should prepare for strong winds and flooding rain, which could disrupt outdoor tailgating.

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Conditions will likely improve ahead of the 7:30 p.m. Eastern time kickoff.

How much rain could metro Atlanta and North Georgia receive?

Atlanta: 1.5 to 5 inches

1.5 to 5 inches Athens: 2.2 to 5.5 inches

2.2 to 5.5 inches Blairsville: 0.9 to 3.9 inches

0.9 to 3.9 inches Carrollton: 2.1 to 4.5 inches

2.1 to 4.5 inches Dalton: 1.2 to 4.7 inches

1.2 to 4.7 inches Gainesville: 2 to 5 inches

2 to 5 inches Griffin: 2.7 to 5.8 inches

2.7 to 5.8 inches Jasper: 1.1 to 4.7 inches

1.1 to 4.7 inches LaGrange: 1.5 to 4 inches

1.5 to 4 inches Macon: 2.4 to 6.4 inches

2.4 to 6.4 inches Rome: 1.3 to 4.5 inches

These represent possible low-end and high-end scenarios, rather than guaranteed rainfall ranges.

Stay with CBS News Atlanta and the NEXT Weather Team for updates as the forecast changes.