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Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of north Georgia; Afternoon snow showers, gusty winds expected

By
Jonathan Myers
Jonathan Myers
Multi-Skilled Meteorologist
Jonathan Myers is a multi-skilled meteorologist at CBS Atlanta.
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Jonathan Myers

/ CBS Atlanta

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A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, and Polk Counties northwest of the Perimeter until 11 p.m. Monday due to snow showers and heavier squalls, arriving mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon. 

Due to this morning's earlier warm temperatures, road surfaces should remain just wet, but don't be surprised to see accumulations on the grass and elevated surfaces of generally a quarter-inch or less. 

Some of the highest elevations north of town could get up to around an inch in spots. The biggest concern, even potentially inside Perimeter, is that visibility may briefly drop to 1/4 mile due to the heaviest snow showers with gusty winds.

Be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect through 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning, with a Freeze Warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, as well.

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