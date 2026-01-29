Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of north Georgia; snow possible this weekend in Atlanta

CBS News Atlanta is tracking the chance for snow across north Georgia and possibly parts of metro Atlanta this weekend.

Will it snow in Atlanta this weekend?

This will not be a sleet or freezing rain event like the storm that moved through last weekend. Forecast models show temperatures cold enough from the upper atmosphere down to the surface to support snow only.

There is still uncertainty about how much snow will fall and exactly where it will accumulate.

While forecast models agree precipitation would fall as snow, not sleet or freezing rain, they differ on how much snow could reach northeast Georgia.

The forecast depends on an area of low pressure expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico and move off the coast of the Carolinas. That system would spin counterclockwise and pull moisture inland.

Forecast models show parts of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta getting snow early Saturday morning.

There is plenty of cold air already in place ahead of the system, which could allow measurable snow in the Carolinas and possibly north Georgia.

The American forecast model brings a couple of inches of snow to areas such as Blairsville, Gainesville and Athens on Saturday. The European model has been more aggressive, showing higher snow totals across eastern and northeastern Georgia by late Saturday.

Snow would begin Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon and evening.

Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Georgia

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northeast and east-central Georgia, including the North Georgia mountains, Gainesville, and areas just east of Eatonton. The watch also includes metro Atlanta.

The winter storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning and means snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible in the affected areas.

Fulton County and parts of metro Atlanta could see only a few flurries, while northeast Georgia may receive a couple of inches or more of snow by the end of Saturday.

Forecasters will continue to monitor model trends to determine whether snow totals increase and whether the storm system shifts farther west, which would raise snow chances for metro Atlanta.

The forecast hinges on the exact track and strength of the low-pressure system along the Carolina coast. The closer the system moves inland and the stronger it becomes, the greater the potential for snow in north Georgia.

Extreme Cold Watch Saturday, Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Watch for all of north and central Georgia, in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters warn of dangerously cold wind chills, ranging from 10 degrees below zero in the north Georgia mountains to single digits above zero in central Georgia, creating hazardous conditions for anyone spending time outdoors. Officials urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves, pets, and exposed pipes as the frigid air moves in.

Stay with CBS News Atlanta for the latest updates on this weekend's snow potential.