West Nile virus detected in more DeKalb County mosquito traps

Four more mosquito traps in DeKalb County have tested positive for West Nile virus, bringing the county's total to six positive traps this year, according to DeKalb Public Health.

The latest positive mosquitoes were collected from traps in ZIP codes covering Avondale Estates, Clarkston, parts of unincorporated DeKalb near Decatur and Stonecrest, and areas near Atlanta and Doraville.

The health department said no human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in DeKalb County this year.

The new results follow two positive traps reported July 22 in unincorporated DeKalb near Redan and in Doraville.

DeKalb Public Health places mosquito traps throughout the county during the summer to monitor illnesses the insects can spread. Collected mosquitoes are sorted by species and sex before being tested for viruses.

Seasonal technicians also place larvicide in standing water, including storm drains, to prevent young mosquitoes from developing into biting adults. The health department said the larvicides do not harm people, pets or the environment.

Held by a pair of tweezers, one of thousands of mosquitos trapped by Los Angeles County Vector Control officers at their lab in Lakewood where they are catagorized and shipped to a lab at UC Davis to be tested for West Nile Virus on 07/27/2004. Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

West Nile virus also detected in Fulton County mosquitoes

Old National Park in South Fulton was temporarily closed after mosquitoes collected there tested positive for West Nile virus, Fulton County health officials reported on Aug. 11.

South Fulton officials said the closure was precautionary while the city coordinated with county health officials. Outdoor activities at the park were canceled or postponed while the property awaited treatment.

How to protect yourself from mosquitoes

Residents are advised to remove standing water from gutters, planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires at least once a week. The agency also recommends trimming tall grass and weeds, checking window and door screens and limiting outdoor activity around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.

People who go outside should use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 and follow the product's instructions. Wearing long sleeves, pants and socks can also help prevent mosquito bites.