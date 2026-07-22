West Nile virus found in two mosquito traps in DeKalb County, health officials say

Mosquitoes found in two traps in DeKalb County have tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials say.

Officials with DeKalb Public Health say the positive traps were found in two different ZIP codes: 30088 in unincorporated DeKalb and Redan, and 30360 in Doraville.

There have been no reported human cases of infection in the county in 2026, the agency reported.

These positive tests come a few weeks after mosquitoes trapped in Fulton County were found to have contracted West Nile virus.

Health officials say they are working with residents to eliminate mosquitoes by placing larvicide in areas with standing water and other measures.

West Nile virus was first reported in the United States in 1999 in New York, and then gradually spread across the country. It peaked in 2003, when nearly 10,000 cases were reported.

Scientists say many people — perhaps tens of thousands each year — are infected but don't know it because they have no symptoms, or only mild ones such as headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rashes.

As of June 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has confirmed at least 48 cases — 38 of them severe. That's nearly five times higher than the average number of cases. Most of the cases have been in Arizona. Of the state's 32 total cases, 29 are in Maricopa County.

Experts recommend people wear long, loose-fitting clothes when outside to make it harder for mosquitoes to bite them. It's also recommended that people avoid being outdoors around dusk and dawn, when the mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.