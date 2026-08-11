Old National Park closes after mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus, Fulton health officials say

Old National Park is temporarily closed after mosquitoes collected in the area tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Fulton County health officials.

The positive test was identified through Fulton County's routine mosquito surveillance and testing program. City officials said the South Fulton Parks and Recreation Department was notified Tuesday about the test and closed the park out of an abundance of caution.

The closure affects city staff, the Old National Youth Athletic Association, contractors, permit holders, program participants and members of the public.

Any outdoor activities scheduled at the park during the closure will be canceled or postponed.

City officials said the closure is precautionary while South Fulton coordinates with Fulton County public health officials. The county health department is expected to treat the property before officials determine when the park can reopen.

The city said it will continue monitoring the situation and provide additional information if public health guidance or restrictions at the park change.