Neighbors concerned after mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus at popular Fulton County park

Efforts continued Wednesday from dusk to dawn to spray and treat for mosquitoes at a popular Fulton County park after health officials said trapped specimens tested positive for West Nile virus.

Rico Jackson was walking through the park Wednesday afternoon. He told CBS News Atlanta that the park was familiar to him and the area is home.

Jackson said he was unaware that the West Nile virus had been detected nearby, but feels like people now have to worry about another thing they might not be expecting.

"This should be the least we should worry about, mosquitoes," Jackson said. "That's crazy, man, you've got too many kids practicing over here and people who have been over here for years who probably don't even know that."

In a neighborhood directly across from the park, CBS News Atlanta drove past Andree Heath. When asked about his thoughts, Heath said he had no idea the virus had been detected near his home.

"My house is right behind the park, literally backs up to the park," Heath said. "I did not know that West Nile virus could be here in Atlanta. You don't really think about stuff like that until it hits home. I would like for them to come out and do a good spraying and make sure they do the best job that they can to keep this under control."

This was the second time Fulton County has detected West Nile virus in its mosquito population this year. Previously, a positive test result was reported in a mosquito trap in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Severe illness can affect the central nervous symptom and result in hospitalization or death. The CDC recommends using an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, wearing long, loose-fitting shirts and pants so it is harder for mosquitoes to bite your skin, and avoiding being outside between dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.