Waymo, Waze pilot program uses self-driving cars to identify potholes in metro Atlanta

A new pilot program in metro Atlanta is using self-driving technology to help spot potholes and get them fixed faster.

Waymo and Waze announced the effort, which will use data collected by autonomous vehicles to identify road damage and share it with local governments.

The program is launching in several cities, including metro Atlanta, where Waymo vehicles are already operating.

Using sensors and onboard technology, Waymo vehicles can detect potholes in real time. That data is then shared through Waze's free "Waze for Cities" platform, giving transportation officials another tool to find and repair road issues more efficiently.

Waymo self-driving vehicle in a shopping area, Atlanta, Georgia, United States, October 23, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Smith Collection/Gado

The information will also appear in the Waze app, alerting drivers as they approach potholes and allowing users to confirm reports, improving accuracy.

Officials say potholes can cause significant vehicle damage and increase the risk of crashes. Many cities currently rely on 311 complaints and manual inspections, which can miss problem areas.

This program is designed to fill those gaps by providing a more complete picture of road conditions.

Waymo says it has already identified about 500 potholes across its initial launch cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

The companies say the goal is to help cities respond faster and keep roads safer for everyone.