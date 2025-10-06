Unlicensed Valdosta daycare owner facing charges after dog kills unattended 2-year-old boy, police say

A toddler was viciously mauled to death by two Rotweiler dogs in Valdosta on Saturday, and authorities say the child's babysitter is to blame for the attack.

Valdosta police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel responded to a home on the 3800 block of Pecan Drive at 3:45 p.m. and found the 2-year-old boy deceased.

Investigators determined that 48-year-old Stacy Wheeler Cobb was running an unlicensed daycare at her residence. The child's mother had dropped him off earlier in the day, expecting Cobb to care for him. Cobb told detectives she had taken a nap during the day and assumed the child was asleep as well.

During the time the child was left unattended, he apparently made his way to the backyard, where he opened the kennel where the two large Rottweilers stayed. That's when, police say, the dogs escaped and attacked him.

Detectives say 2-year-old Kaimir Jones was mauled to death by two Rotweilers while he was left unattended at his babysitter's home in Valdosta. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe/Adrianna Jones

Cobb was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. At the time of the attack, the toddler was the only child in her care, though Cobb typically watches about ten children at a time. Lowndes County Animal Control officers took custody of the two Rottweilers and a third dog at the residence.

Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan called the incident "a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred," and expressed sympathy to the child's family.

"No words will ever ease their pain, but our hearts go out to them during this unimaginably difficult time," she said. "I also keep our first responders in my prayers, as they continue processing their response to this tragic scene."

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives said additional charges may be filed as evidence is processed.