USMNT vs. Portugal in Atlanta: What fans need to know before kickoff

International soccer returns to Atlanta Tuesday night as the U.S. Men's National Team faces one of the world's top teams, Portugal, in a high-profile friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's what fans need to know before heading to the match or tuning in.

When and where is the match?

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United.

It will be broadcast on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock, with radio coverage on Westwood One Sports (English) and Fútbol de Primera (Spanish).

Why this game matters

This isn't just another exhibition. Tuesday's match is the final game before head coach Mauricio Pochettino names the roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States.

That means players are competing for final roster spots, and every minute on the field counts. It's also a major test. Portugal is currently ranked No. 6 in the world, making this one of the toughest opponents the U.S. will face before the World Cup.

What to expect from Team USA

The U.S. is looking to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to Belgium in Atlanta earlier this week, despite showing early promise.

The team also played to a scoreless draw against Mexico over the weekend.

For fans new to soccer: the U.S. will try to control possession, create scoring chances and limit mistakes on defense, especially against a skilled opponent like Portugal.

Key players to know include:

Christian Pulisic — the team's most experienced player and one of its top scorers

Weston McKennie — a midfielder known for scoring and playmaking

Tim Ream and Matt Turner — veteran leaders on defense and in goal

What to know about Portugal

Portugal is one of the top teams in the world and recently won the UEFA Nations League.

Even without global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out with an injury, the team still has plenty of firepower.

Players to watch include:

Bruno Fernandes — a top playmaker with Manchester United

João Félix — an attacking threat with goals and assists this season

Rafael Leão — a fast, skilled forward who can score and create chances

History between the teams

The U.S. and Portugal have played several memorable matches over the years.

The U.S. pulled off a 3-2 upset win in the 2002 World Cup

The teams played to a dramatic 2-2 draw in the 2014 World Cup

Their last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw in 2017

Overall, the series is evenly matched.

Atlanta connection

Tuesday's match adds to Atlanta's growing reputation as a soccer city and future 2026 World Cup host site.

The U.S. has only played a handful of matches in Atlanta, including a Copa America game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024.

All 26 players on the current roster have experience playing in the stadium, which could give the U.S. a slight edge.

Pregame: U.S. Soccer Block Party

Fans can get the party started early at Centennial Olympic Park.

The U.S. Soccer Block Party begins at 3 p.m. and includes:

Live DJ

Food trucks

Freestyle soccer

Meet-and-greets with former players

Bottom line

For casual fans, think of this as a final audition before the World Cup, and a chance to see how the U.S. stacks up against one of the world's best teams. For die-hard fans, it's a high-stakes preview of what's to come this summer.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Atlanta.