Atlanta builds toward USA-Portugal match with fan events, World Cup preview

Atlanta is building toward a big night of international soccer as the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team gets set to face Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans can get in on the excitement earlier in the day with the Jim Beam U.S. Soccer Block Party at Centennial Olympic Park.

The event begins Tuesday at 3 p.m. and includes a live DJ, freestyle soccer, food trucks, and meet-and-greets with U.S. Soccer legends.

The matchup is more than just another game for Team USA.

It is also giving Atlanta a preview of what the city could look like when the World Cup arrives later this year.

Dan Corso, with Atlanta's World Cup Host Committee, said the city's walkability and accessibility continue to make it a strong destination for major sporting events.

"Atlanta and our city and our state do big events very well," Corso said. "Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, inside State Farm Arena, downtown on the core campus that we have, surrounded by 14,000 hotel rooms, all walkable. And you've got infrastructure with transportation and the airport that gets people here easily."

City leaders say preparations are already happening behind the scenes.

"We're ready from an infrastructure standpoint, a public safety standpoint, and a city beautification standpoint," said LaChandra Burks, chief operating officer for the City of Atlanta. "We want those who live here and those who are visiting here to know that Atlanta will be well run during World Cup."

Portugal enters the matchup with international star power, making it one of Team USA's toughest tests.

Kickoff between Team USA and Portugal is set for 7 p.m. More details can be found here.